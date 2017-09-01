Marion Co. Sheriff's Department warns of phone scam

The Marion County Sheriff's Department is warning of a phone scam circulating in the area.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, residents have reported phone calls from a "Sergeant Steele" claiming the residents have warrants or fines they need to pay.

The department said this is a scam, and that this person does not work for the department and the phone numbers are not valid.

If you think you have been scammed, contact the department.

