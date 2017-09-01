Forecast: Great weekend ahead!

Good Friday morning, Pine Belt!

Finally we are going to have a nice stretch of weather with little if any rain expected for the next several days and it could not have come at a better time since this is the Labor Day weekend!

Highs today through Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Our next best chances for rain appear to arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of quite a strong cold front for this time of year.

At the current time it appears after the front passes Wednesday highs on Thursday will be in the 70s and lows in the upper 50s to around 60!

Finally some good news in the weather!

Have a safe and fun holiday weekend!!!!

For the latest on the tropics, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic