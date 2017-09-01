Hurricane Irma warrants attention, not hyperbole

On the heels of Hurricane Harvey, a lot of us are a bit tense when it comes to Tropical Systems. We see the devastation in Houston. We see the heartbreak. We read about the loss. We hear the stories.

We see the pain.

Even after Harvey dropped 50 inches of rain on Texas, it spawned tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama. And it will, most likely, still cause damage as it lifts northeast toward the Ohio River Valley and the Mid-Atlantic.

Understandably, the entire nation is on edge when it comes to extreme weather. That is why Hurricane Irma, a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic, is getting a lot of attention. And a lot people are worried about the potential threat and possible impacts.

For those who are concerned about Irma, before the anxiety kicks in and your instincts take over, take a look at what we know and don't know about Hurricane Irma.

There is a lot to be determined. The storm is still 3,000 miles away. The track is uncertain. And the overall impacts to the United States are still unknown.

I know on the heels of the disaster in Houston, our natural instinct is to help others by sharing maps and data that shows where the hurricane will be in 10 or 15 days. But please try to fight it. I promise it will help you - and your friends on social media - in the long run.

The best thing you can do right now is go over your Hurricane Plan, check your Hurricane Preparedness Kit, and keep an eye on the forecast by watching the Tropical Update that we produce twice per day. As soon as we know something, you will know something.

Because, as most of you know, the WDAM First Alert Weather Team doesn't get much sleep while bad weather is on the horizon because we want to make sure you are getting the best forecast with the newest information 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.