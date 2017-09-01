JCJC falls to No. 2 EMCC in season opener

Despite leading 34-30 at the end of the third quarter, Jones County Junior College fell 47-34 to East Mississippi Community College in Thursday's season-opener.

The second-ranked Lions scored 26 unanswered points en route to the win. JCJC racked up 510 total yards of offense but gave up 571 to EMCC.

South Jones alum Scott Phillips continued his playmaking ability in his sophomore debut, breaking off a 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Phillips also executed a flea-flicker to perfection, finding Harry Ballard for a 51-yard touchdown pass to give the Bobcats a 21-14 lead in the third quarter.

Petal grad Tyrek Moody's interception in the second quarter set up a touchdown connection between quarterback Detric Hawthorn (Collins) and Jeriko Morris to tie the game at 14-14 just before halftime.

Sophomore transfer quarterback Chris Weaver impressed in his Jones County debut, finding Harry Ballard for a 78-yard touchdown pass-and-catch during the first quarter.

JCJC (0-1) hosts Mississippi Delta next Thursday at 7 p.m.

