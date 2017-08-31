PRCC football opens season with first home win in three years

Justin Agner completed 19 of 32 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns in PRCC's 27-21 win over Northeast. Courtesy: WDAM

Pearl River Community College's 27-21 win over Northeast Community College on Thursday marked the first home win for the Wildcats in three years.

PRCC upset the ninth-ranked Tigers by jumping to an early 14-0 lead led by sophomore quarterback Justing Agner's 13-yard touchdown pass to Malcolm Staten in the second quarter. Later in that quarter, Agner helped extend the Wildcats' lead to 14-0 when he found freshman Ron Tompson for a 22-yard touchdown.

Thompson, a Bassfield alum, scored three touchdows in his PRCC debut including an 18-yard rushing score that put the Wildcats ahead 27-21 with 33 seconds left. Thompson carried the ball 20 times for 124 yards.

Agner, a Kent State transfer, completed 19 of 32 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns as Pearl River racked up 404 yards of total offense.

The Wildcats host sixth-ranked Northwest Mississipp next Thursday at 6 p.m.

