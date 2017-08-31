PRCC football opens season with first home win in three years - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

PRCC football opens season with first home win in three years

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
Justin Agner completed 19 of 32 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns in PRCC's 27-21 win over Northeast. Courtesy: WDAM Justin Agner completed 19 of 32 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns in PRCC's 27-21 win over Northeast. Courtesy: WDAM
POPLARVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

Pearl River Community College's 27-21 win over Northeast Community College on Thursday marked the first home win for the Wildcats in three years.

PRCC upset the ninth-ranked Tigers by jumping to an early 14-0 lead led by sophomore quarterback Justing Agner's 13-yard touchdown pass to Malcolm Staten in the second quarter. Later in that quarter, Agner helped extend the Wildcats' lead to 14-0 when he found freshman Ron Tompson for a 22-yard touchdown.

Thompson, a Bassfield alum, scored three touchdows in his PRCC debut including an 18-yard rushing score that put the Wildcats ahead 27-21 with 33 seconds left. Thompson carried the ball 20 times for 124 yards.

Agner, a Kent State transfer, completed 19 of 32 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns as Pearl River racked up 404 yards of total offense.

The Wildcats host sixth-ranked Northwest Mississipp next Thursday at 6 p.m.

