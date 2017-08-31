Conner showing promise at quarterback for Hattiesburg

Despite leading 34-30 at the end of the third quarter, Jones County Junior College fell 47-34 to East Mississippi Community College in Thursday's season-opener. The second-ranked Lions scored 26 unanswered points en route to the win.More >>
Pearl River Community College's 27-21 win over Northeast on Thursday marked the first home win for the Wildcats in three years. PRCC upset the ninth-ranked Tigers by jumping to an early 14-0 lead led by sophomore quarterback Justing Agner's 13-yard touchdown pass to Malcolm Staten in the second quarter.
