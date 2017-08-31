Catholic Churches accepting donations for disaster relief

The four Catholic churches around Hattiesburg are collecting items to donate to flood victims of Hurricane Harvey.

You can donate money, diapers, paper towels, canned food, baby food, clothes and more. The supplies will be loaded into a truck and driven to a Catholic church in Texas to be distributed and any donation is appreciated.

"Texas helped Mississippi a lot when it came time for us to need some relief," said church member Casey Mercier. "You know we had that hurricane come through Hattiesburg and destroy a lot of our houses and homes and we needed help and they helped us and it's time for us to give back to Texas."

You can drop off donations at St. Fabian's, St. Thomas, Holy Rosary or Sacred Heart in Hattiesburg.

