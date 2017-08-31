Laurel bracing for visit to Oak Grove

Laurel High School football coach Todd Breland didn’t hesitate when asked his assessment of his Golden Tornadoes’ upcoming foe, Oak Grove High School. “They are playing better than anybody in the state,” Breland said. The Class 5A Tornadoes (1-1) will get a close up look at the Class 6A Warriors (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Oak Grove Stadium. The Warriors, indeed, have dominated. Oak Grove has outscored its first two opponents 87-10, while averaging 492.5 yards...More >>
Gas Prices are rising as a result of Tropical Harvey. The Storm knocked out refineries in Texas, causing the prices to jump in some areas.
A Petal man is on his way home after taking his own boat to Texas to rescue people from flooded homes. Frank Mariano said he spent three days in Port Arthur, Texas saving 100 or more people from flood waters. Mariano said he took his 19 and a half foot bay boat that holds seven people, but he managed to get 13 to 17 people inside the boat each trip. He said his main concern was the people's safety, and doing what he could to make things better for them. "I kept spirits lite on
This is an update for our local DIRECTV subscribers. I am pleased to let you know WDAM's carriage agreement with DIRECTV has been temporarily extended, ensuring you will continue to receive this channel through Tuesday, September 5th.
