Harvey raises gas prices in the Pine Belt

Gas Prices in the Pine Belt and around the nation are rising as a result of Tropical Harvey.

The Storm knocked out refineries in Texas, causing the prices to jump in some areas.

According to Triple A, the national average for gasoline is $2.24, which is 10 cents higher than last week.

“It jumped that much because of the storm,” one resident said.

Ernestine Anderson said she’s on a fixed income, and the price increase is hurting her wallet.

Regular unleaded was $2.29 per gallon at Mak’s in Moselle.

“I see it went out about 25, 30 more cents that I been paying for it,” Anderson said.

“I feel like they just use that for a reason to lift them up a little bit. The only time they hike them up this quick, that much is when a storm happens.”

Officials with Triple A said there is no reason to panic, or run out and fill all your cars up.

To see a list of the cheapest gas in the Pine Belt, click here.

