Harvey raises gas prices in the Pine Belt - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Harvey raises gas prices in the Pine Belt

By Quentis Jones, Reporter
Connect
Photo Source: WDAM Photo Source: WDAM
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Gas Prices in the Pine Belt and around the nation are rising as a result of Tropical Harvey.

The Storm knocked out refineries in Texas, causing the prices to jump in some areas.

According to Triple A, the national average for gasoline is $2.24, which is 10 cents higher than last week.

 “It jumped that much because of the storm,” one resident said.

Ernestine Anderson said she’s on a fixed income, and the price increase is hurting her wallet.

Regular unleaded was $2.29 per gallon at Mak’s in Moselle.

“I see it went out about 25, 30 more cents that I been paying for it,” Anderson said.

“I feel like they just use that for a reason to lift them up a little bit.  The only time they hike them up this quick, that much is when a storm happens.”

Officials with Triple A said there is no reason to panic, or run out and fill all your cars up.

To see a list of the cheapest gas in the Pine Belt, click here

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Laurel bracing for visit to Oak Grove

    Laurel bracing for visit to Oak Grove

    Thursday, August 31 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-08-31 21:15:55 GMT

    Laurel High School football coach Todd Breland didn’t hesitate when asked his assessment of his Golden Tornadoes’ upcoming foe, Oak Grove High School. “They are playing better than anybody in the state,” Breland said. The Class 5A Tornadoes (1-1) will get a close up look at the Class 6A Warriors (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Oak Grove Stadium. The Warriors, indeed, have dominated. Oak Grove has outscored its first two opponents 87-10, while averaging 492.5 yards...

    More >>

    Laurel High School football coach Todd Breland didn’t hesitate when asked his assessment of his Golden Tornadoes’ upcoming foe, Oak Grove High School. “They are playing better than anybody in the state,” Breland said. The Class 5A Tornadoes (1-1) will get a close up look at the Class 6A Warriors (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Oak Grove Stadium. The Warriors, indeed, have dominated. Oak Grove has outscored its first two opponents 87-10, while averaging 492.5 yards...

    More >>

  • Harvey raises gas prices in the Pine Belt

    Thursday, August 31 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-08-31 20:42:15 GMT
    Photo Source: WDAMPhoto Source: WDAM

    Gas Prices are rising as a result of Tropical Harvey. The Storm knocked out refineries in Texas, causing the prices to jump in some areas. 

    More >>

    Gas Prices are rising as a result of Tropical Harvey. The Storm knocked out refineries in Texas, causing the prices to jump in some areas. 

    More >>

  • Petal man rescued victims of Harvey

    Petal man rescued victims of Harvey

    Thursday, August 31 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-08-31 20:38:36 GMT

    A Petal man is on his way home after taking his own boat to Texas to rescue people from flooded homes. Frank Mariano said he spent three days in Port Arthur, Texas saving 100 or more people from flood waters. Mariano said he took his 19 and a half foot bay boat that holds seven people, but he managed to get 13 to 17 people inside the boat each trip. He said his main concern was the people's safety, and doing what he could to make things better for them. "I kept spirits lite on...

    More >>

    A Petal man is on his way home after taking his own boat to Texas to rescue people from flooded homes. Frank Mariano said he spent three days in Port Arthur, Texas saving 100 or more people from flood waters. Mariano said he took his 19 and a half foot bay boat that holds seven people, but he managed to get 13 to 17 people inside the boat each trip. He said his main concern was the people's safety, and doing what he could to make things better for them. "I kept spirits lite on...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly