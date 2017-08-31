Crews battle house fire in Jones County

A home in Jones County was involved in a fire Thursday morning.

Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the house fire on Old Harrison Hollow Road.

The flames of the fire could be seen as far from the highway, according to the Jones County Fire Council.

Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department immediately requested assistance from other volunteer departments and were able to put out the fire.

The mother of the homeowner stated that her son had just left for the gym when a friend of her son called stating that the house was on fire.

She told JCFC that she wasn't sure how the fire could have started, and no one else was home at the time of the blaze.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.