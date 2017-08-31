AG Hood: Hattiesburg woman indicted after not paying child support for nine years

A Hattiesburg woman was indicted for not paying child support for nine years, according to the attorney general.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 52-year-old Angela Layne Benfield-Warren was arrested Wednesday by the Forrest and Lamar County Sheriff’s Offices after being indicted by a Lamar County grand jury on one felony count of non-support of a child.

The indictment states she willfully neglected or refused to provide for her child between March 2008 and February 2017, according to the news release issued by Hood.

She was booked into the Lamar County Correctional Facility and bonded out that evening on a $5,000 bond.

Benfield-Warren faces up to five years in prison, restitution, and a $500 fine.

