Author of "Wisdom Wealth Power" comes to library in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO (WDAM) – Marshea Mayfield, author of "Wisdom Wealth Power", will have a book signing September 7 from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Waynesboro/Wayne County Library. Mayfield has traveled the world and achieved success through her coaching techniques and life experiences. For more details, call the library at 601-735-2268.
This is an update for our local DIRECTV subscribers. I am pleased to let you know WDAM’s carriage agreement with DIRECTV has been temporarily extended, ensuring you will continue to receive this channel through Tuesday, September 5th.More >>
A home in Jones County was involved in a fire Thursday morning.More >>
A Hattiesburg woman was indicted after being accused of not paying child support for nine years, according to the attorney general.More >>
