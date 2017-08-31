Author of "Wisdom Wealth Power" comes to library in Waynesboro - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

WAYNESBORO (WDAM) –  Marshea Mayfield, author of "Wisdom Wealth Power", will have a book signing September 7 from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Waynesboro/Wayne County Library.  Mayfield has traveled the world and achieved success through her coaching techniques and life experiences.  For more details, call the library at 601-735-2268.  

