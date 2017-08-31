National Guard provides support to Hurricane Harvey victims

Members of the Mississippi Army and Air National Guard

Members of the Mississippi National Guard are currently providing support to the Hurricane Harvey response in southeast Texas.

Approximately 30 Soldiers and Airmen are serving in the Houston, Austin, and San Antonio, Texas operations areas.

Soldiers from Tupelo’s Company D, 2d Battalion, 151st Aviation Regiment are providing search and rescue support using two LUH 72A Lakota helicopters.

Airmen assigned to Meridian’s 186th Air Refueling Wing are assisting with relief planning and coordination efforts.

In addition, personnel from Flowood’s 172d Airlift Wing are providing communications support and transported Kentucky National Guardsmen to Texas overnight via a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft for response support.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people of Texas,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of Mississippi. “The Mississippi National Guard will support response efforts as long as we are needed.”

