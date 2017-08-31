Hurricane donation drop off locations in Pine Belt

Below is a list of drop off locations accepting donations for Texas flood victims.

Midtown Market (formerly known as University Mall) will be accepting donations on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 from 8 am to 6 pm at the Midtown Market location.

There will be a truck parked in the alleyway next to Tabella Italian Restaurant that will be collecting and loading the donated items.

These items will be delivered to families directly affected by the storm within the Klein Independent School District in Spring, Texas.

Midtown Market has been in direct contact with University of Southern Mississippi alumni who live and teach in this area.

Please join us on Tuesday as our community comes together in helping our neighbors in need.

Some of the items requested for donation are:

Bottled water

Hand sanitizer

Pet food

Paper towels

Blankets

Snack bars

Soap

Toiletries

Trash bags

Cleaning supplies

Bug repellent.

Moselle Memorial Baptist Church has begun collecting items that will be transported to a small Texas community on Sunday.

Church officials said it's a way for them to be good neighbors and it's an opportunity to care for people that are in their extended church over in Texas.

"We hope to get some baby diapers, baby food, bottled water, packaged shirts, packaged underwear and all types of cleaning supplies," said Associate Pastor Stephen Taylor. "The goal is to gain some items to be able to take over to Nome, Texas. We've got a contact there that we hope to be able to take to. Right now they are under about 10 inches of water if not more."

The group will be collecting from now until Sunday 7am until 7pm each day

The church is located at the crossroads of Moselle near the elementary school.

Hattiesburg churches are joining together to collect supplies to send to residents in Texas impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

A member of St. Fabian Catholic Church said the church has rented a 26-foot truck to fill with supplies and drive to Texas. Sacred Heart, Holy Rosary, St. Thomas and St. Fabian are all working together to gather supplies.

The church said the truck will be parked in the Lincoln Road Package Store & Winn Dixie parking lot on Thursday, August 31st from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The truck will then be moved to the Lights Jewelers and Half Shell parking lot on the same day from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m.

Immediate needs include:

Water

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Baby Formula

Shampoo

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Hand sanitizer

Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

Non-perishable Food (Canned meats, fruits, vegetables, juices, high-energy foods)

Flashlights

Batteries

Can openers

Plastic utensils and paper plates

