City of Hattiesburg approves bid, portion of Mt. Carmel will be demolished

Hattiesburg City Hall was packed Tuesday night for a public hearing regarding the future of a building at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.More >>
On Friday the Hattiesburg City Council approved a motion that allows the City to receive bids for the demolition of a portion of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Hattiesburg. The council voted 4-1 in favor of the motion during a special called meeting, with only Deborah Delgado opposing the plan. The approved plan allows the City to receive bids for the demolition of a single building of the church located on Main Street. Currently, a portion of North Main...More >>
The Hattiesburg City Council has called a special called meeting to approve a plan for the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church demolition project.More >>
Hattiesburg City Council will hold a public hearing next month to discuss the future of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. At Tuesday's meeting, council voted 3-2 in favor of the public hearing. Council members Deborah Delgado and Nicholas Brown voted against the approval of the meeting. Currently, a portion of North Main Street is closed due to the "state of imminent danger" of the structure. The State Bank of Texas, who is the church's mortgage lender recently revealed th...More >>
Hattiesburg city officials announced Thursday plans to close three roads surrounding Mount Carmel Baptist Church in the Hub City.More >>
This is an update for our local DIRECTV subscribers. I am pleased to let you know WDAM’s carriage agreement with DIRECTV has been temporarily extended, ensuring you will continue to receive this channel through Tuesday, September 5th.More >>
A home in Jones County was involved in a fire Thursday morning.More >>
A Hattiesburg woman was indicted after being accused of not paying child support for nine years, according to the attorney general.More >>
