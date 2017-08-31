Irma intensifies to category two hurricane in Eastern Atlantic near Africa

Irma has strengthened to a category two hurricane, and remains in the Eastern Atlantic near Africa.

The storm now has winds of 100 mph, and is moving west north west at ten miles per hour.

Further intensification is expected over the next five days.

While it is not threatening anybody right now, it could pose a threat to the Lesser Antilles by the middle of next week.

After that, it could pose a threat to the United States, but which part is still unknown since it is at least 10 to 14 days out.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

