Hattiesburg Labor Day Holiday Garbage, Trash & Recycling Schedule

By Jayson Burnett, Digital Content Producer
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The City of Hattiesburg has changed its garbage, trash, and recycling schedule for next week due to the Labor Day Holiday this coming Monday.

The pick-up dates are scheduled as followed:

  • Tuesday, September 5: (Garbage)
  • Wednesday, September 6: (Garbage)
  • Thursday, September 7: (Garbage)

  • Thursday, September 7: (Trash)
  • Friday, September 8: (Trash)

  • Tuesday, September 5: Wards 1 & 2 (Heavy Trash & Debris)
  • Wednesday, September 6: Ward 3 (Heavy Trash & Debris)
  • Thursday, September 7: Ward  4  (Heavy Trash & Debris)
  • Friday, September 8: Ward 5 (Heavy Trash & Debris)

  • Tuesday, September 5: Wards 1 & 2 (Recycling)
  • Wednesday, September 6: Ward 3 (Recycling)
  • Thursday, September 7: Ward 4 (Recycling)
  • Friday, September 8: Ward 5 (Recycling)

