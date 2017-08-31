Hattiesburg Labor Day Holiday Garbage, Trash & Recycling Schedule

The City of Hattiesburg has changed its garbage, trash, and recycling schedule for next week due to the Labor Day Holiday this coming Monday.

The pick-up dates are scheduled as followed:

Tuesday, September 5: (Garbage)

Wednesday, September 6: (Garbage)

Thursday, September 7: (Garbage)

Thursday, September 7: (Trash)

Friday, September 8: (Trash)

Tuesday, September 5: Wards 1 & 2 (Heavy Trash & Debris)

Wednesday, September 6: Ward 3 (Heavy Trash & Debris)

Thursday, September 7: Ward 4 (Heavy Trash & Debris)

Friday, September 8: Ward 5 (Heavy Trash & Debris)

Tuesday, September 5: Wards 1 & 2 (Recycling)

Wednesday, September 6: Ward 3 (Recycling)

Thursday, September 7: Ward 4 (Recycling)

Friday, September 8: Ward 5 (Recycling)

