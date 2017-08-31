Three suspects charged in connection to Hub City burglary - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Three suspects charged in connection to Hub City burglary

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Three suspects have been charged in connection to a weekend residential burglary in the Hub City. 

Hattiesburg police asked the public to be on the look out for the suspects after the burglary on the 100 block of Mandalay Drive was reported. 

According to HPD, on Wednesday Detective Sergeant Neal Rockhold observed the suspect's vehicle traveling on 25th Ave. near 7th Street. 

Rockhold conducted a traffic stop at 6174 U.S. Hwy 49 and made contact with Joshua McCray. 

McCray was apprehended following a brief foot pursuit. 

The driver of the vehicle, James Moore, Jr., was also taken into custody. 

McCray was charged with residential burglary and fugitive of other jurisdiction. 

McCray was wanted from Wiggins PD for a shooting in an occupied dwelling charge.  

Moore was charged with accessory after the fact of residential burglary. Dedric Johnson was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of residential burglary. 

Anyone with further information should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro CrimeStoppers. 

