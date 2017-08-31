NWS preliminary reports show EF-1 tornado damaged Petal neighborhoods

Drone footage shot over the City of Petal showed the extent of the damage in the area.

The WDAM First Alert Weather team is tracking Harvey.

The National Weather Service sent a crew from Jackson to survey storm damage in Petal Thursday morning. Preliminary findings by Chad Entremont, the Science Operations Officer at the Jackson National Weather Service office, show that a weak EF-1 tornado touched down in Petal. The NWS estimated wind speeds of 90 miles per hour.

The team will have an official report Thursday afternoon - with the length and official wind estimates.

The tornado touched down in the City of Petal Wednesday around 11:45 a.m. and wasn't on the ground long. Damage reports came in immediately from downtown Petal on Central Avenue and points nearby.

Most of the heavy damage was on Central Avenue near the old Pizza Hut. Trees were also reported down throughout the city. Damage in a continuous path north near Stevens rd.

Several businesses suffered roof damage and downed power lines. There were also reports of trees on homes and vehicles. No one was injured in the storm.

Although the threat of severe weather it is not zero for Thursday, it is expected to be significantly less active than it was Wednesday.

