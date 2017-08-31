Forecast: Breezy and wet weather expected in the Pine Belt today.

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are again expected today but the threat of severe weather looks rather low at this time.

It will also be a breezy day with south winds at 15-20 mph with highs in the mid 80s.

As we head into Friday into the weekend rain chances are very slim with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

The tropics remain quite active and we are watching them very closely.

Stay tuned!

For the latest on the tropics, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic