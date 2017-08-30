Hattiesburg woman wins brand new car

A Hattiesburg woman won a brand new car on Wednesday in a giveaway hosted by Forrest General Hospital.

Pam Breland of Hattiesburg was the lucky winner of the car in this evening's "Win this Car" giveaway. Funds raised from the event benefit the Forrest General Cancer Center in its Together We Can campaign.

Breland's name was drawn from 1000 entries and announced at a drawing held at Vardaman Honda in Hattiesburg. Tickets were $75 each, and the 2017 Honda CRV is valued at over $32,000.

"We live and have such an incredibly generous community here in Hattiesburg," said Executive Director of the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation Martha Dearman. "And the outpouring and the folks wanting to support what we are doing was tremendous. We had several people who actually came to buy tickets afterwards and we were sold out. And they still wanted to make a donation because they believe in the cancer program and want to see it improve at the hospital."

The funds raised at the Win this Car giveaway will help make it possible for Forrest General to improve its Cancer Center through a Healing Garden, a Patient Navigation Services Program, the new Forrest General Infusion Center and Family Waiting area.

The Healing Garden will offer patients, loved ones and visitors a quiet, outdoor space away from the treatment areas to help reduce the stresses of illness and hospitalization by offering calm, comfort and relaxation.

The Patient Navigation Services Program will help patients by guiding them through their journeys from screenings to treatment to follow-up care. The Infusion Center will also be expanded to offer an array of amenities in a relaxing environment.

"On behalf of the Foundation, I would like to thank everyone who purchased a ticket," Dearman said. "Your support is helping us build a legacy that will benefit patients for years to come, and we could not do this without your generosity."

