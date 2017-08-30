JCJC men’s soccer ties Northwest, 2-2

Jones County Junior College men’s soccer game Tuesday at Northwest Mississippi Community College turned into a marathon match that just refused to be resolved.

Despite two, 10-minute overtime periods, the Bobcat and Lions wound up in a 2-2 tie at Ranger Soccer Field.

The Bobcats (1-1-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first half when Dalton Morgan (South Jones High School) scored off a rebound assist by Davis Gibson (Sacred Heart High School).

Northwest tied the game 1-1 late in the half when Peyton McKnatt scored on a Michael Ledbetter assist.

The Bobcats went up 2-1 about midway through the second half when Gibson scored off a Callum Dougan (Ballynahinch, Ireland) assist.

The Rangers tied it again when Cayman Blount scored off a header.

JCJC finished with 26 shots, including, 14 on goal, while Northwest took 18 shots, including 10 on goal. Dougan had four shots on goal and Larry Gibson (Sacred Heart High School) had three.

Hudson Matheny (Starkville High School) was in goal for JCJC the entire game and had eight saves.

The Bobcats will host Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at 7 p.m. Friday in the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College’s South Division opener.

