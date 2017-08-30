Laurel School Board approves superintendent search

At the August 29 special called meeting of the Laurel School District Board of Trustees, the board unanimously approved to contract with the Mississippi School Board Association to assist with the search for a new superintendent.

Earlier in the month, Superintendent Dr. Chuck Benigno announced his last day in the district will be December 31, 2017, after which he will join the faculty at William Carey University. Benigno has been superintendent since July 1, 2010.

Board member Miranda Beard said they are looking for someone who can take the school to the next level of educational excellence.

“One of the things we’re looking for is an individual that can come in and not only motivating students to learn, but also motivate the staff with that energy and that charisma to move the staff to a next level,” Beard said. “Someone that’s equally qualified as Dr. Chuck Benigno, but also that can take us to another level of success in the district.”

Since the Mississippi Boards Association launched its superintendent search service in 2006, MSAB has conducted over 80 searches statewide. Most recently, MSBA conducted searches for Clinton, New Albany, Kosciusko, Greenville, Pass Christian and several others. According to information provided by the MSBA, the searches are tailored to meet individual school boards and community needs and their search consultants have decades of school board and administrative experience.

MSBA offers three levels in their scope of work: Complete Superintendent Search, Abridged Superintendent Search and Condensed Superintendent Search. At Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved a motion to allow MSBA to conduct an Abridged Superintendent Search. This search package includes all of the features of the Complete Superintendent Search with the exception of MSBA conducting the initial interview process, leaving that in the hands of the local school board.

The official application and announcement brochure are expected to be available within the next two weeks. This information will be available at, www.msbaonline.org andwww.laurelschools.org/employment.

