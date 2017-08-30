Drone footage shows tornado damage in MS

Drone footage shot over the City of Petal showed the extent of the damage in the area.

A tornado touched down in the Friendly City Wednesday around 11:45 a.m.

Most of the heavy damage was on Central Avenue near the old Pizza Hut.

Trees were also reported down throughout the city.

Several businesses suffered roof damage and downed power lines.

There were also reports of trees on homes and vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

Petal Mayor Hal Marx said the damage was minor, and was thankful the situation wasn't worse.

The City of Petal received only minor damage from possible tornado today. We were fortunate. It could have been much worse. #PetalStrong — Hal Marx (@MayorHalMarx) August 30, 2017

