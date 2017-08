For a second consecutive year, Pearl River Community College will usher in a new football season with a new head coach at the helm. Coach Ted Egger will make his debut at 6 p.m. Thursday when the Wildcats welcome Northeast Mississippi Community College into Dobie Holden Stadium. “We’re starting to come together as a team,” said Egger, who was promoted in June from defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach to head coach. “That’s the most important thin...

