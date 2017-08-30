Moselle Memorial Baptist Church collecting relief supplies

A Moselle church is taking in relief items for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Moselle Memorial Baptist Church has begun collecting items that will be transported to a small Texas community on Sunday.

Church officials said it's a way for them to be good neighbors and it's an opportunity to care for people that are in their extended church over in Texas.

"We hope to get some baby diapers, baby food, bottled water, packaged shirts, packaged underwear and all types of cleaning supplies," said Associate Pastor Stephen Taylor. "The goal is to gain some items to be able to take over to Nome, Texas. We've got a contact there that we hope to be able to take to. Right now they are under about 10 inches of water if not more."

The group will be collecting from now until Sunday 7am until 7pm each day

The church is located at the crossroads of Moselle near the elementary school.

