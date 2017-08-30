USM, William Carey, PRCC Hattiesburg campus cancel classes for remainder of day

After tornado warnings were issued around the Pine Belt Tuesday morning, two universities decided to cancel classes for the day.

All University of Southern Mississippi classes in Hattiesburg and along the Gulf Coast are canceled beginning at 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, August 30, as a result of a continuing severe weather pattern for the remainder of the afternoon. It is anticipated that the unstable weather will continue into the evening. Wednesday evening classes are also canceled.

University offices will remain open for normal operating hours. Classes will resume on Thursday morning.

University officials will continue to monitor weather activity and will communicate through Eagle Alert and other media outlets if an emergency weather situation arises.

All William Carey Classes were canceled for the remainder of the day, and classes will resume Thursday morning.

Late afternoon and night classes at the Forrest County Center of Pearl River Community College were canceled at 3 p.m. today due to the possibility of more severe weather.

This cancellation affects only the Hattiesburg campus.

Normal operations will resume on all PRCC campuses at 8 a.m. Thursday.

