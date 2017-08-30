VIDEO: Large tornado tears through Petal

Tornado damage has been reported in Petal.

Video shows a large tornado travel down Central Avenue.

Unofficial reports say the old Pizza Hut had damage as well as an auto repair shop.

The 3D school said that debris is in their parking lot, but all kids are safe and there is no damage to the building.

There is also reports of a tree on a home.

Seven On Your Side is on scene and will continue to report on this story as information becomes available.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.