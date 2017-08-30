United Blood Services holds series of blood drive over next several days

UNDATED (WDAM) – As the summer draws to a close, the need for blood donations increases. For more details on the following blood drives, call United Blood Services at 601-264-0743.

\ August 31: UBS/Hattiesburg Jaycees blood drive (805 S. 28th Ave., Hattiesburg) from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Jaycees will grill hamburgers for all donors.

\ September 1: Central Sunbelt Federal Credit Union (112 South Westover Dr., Hattiesburg) from 1:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

\ September 2: Richton Recreation Park (located on Hwy. 15) from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

\ September 4: United Blood Services (805 S. 28th Ave., Hattiesburg) from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

\ September 5: Citizens Bank (814 Main St., Columbia) from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

\ September 6: Hancock Bank (Lincoln Rd., Hattiesburg) from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

\ September 7: Tylertown Library (707 Union Road) from 12:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

\ September 8: Ramey's (157 Shelby Speights Dr., Purvis) from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

\ September 8: Wal-Mart (Hwy. 15, Laurel) from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

\ September 9: Sumrall Drug Store (1109 Hwy. 42) from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

\ September 11: Midtown Market (210 W Front St #400, Hattiesburg); drive sponsored by the Hattiesburg chapter of the United Way

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.