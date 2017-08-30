No damage reports confirmed after tornado warnings

Live video from WDAM News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WDAM News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

After tornado warnings were issued in Lamar County Wednesday morning, there are no signs of confirmed damage at this time.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch Midday

According to Lamar County Emergency Management Director James Smith, crews are surveying the Purvis and Oloh area and have not confirmed any damage.

Crews are heading to Forrest County to survey damage reports near Carnes, but no official reports of damage have been confirmed.

Both county EMA directors say the immediate concern for both Forrest and Lamar counties will be flash flooding.

Seven On Your Side has crews on the scene in both counties.

Tune in to Midday for the latest on the weather in our area.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.