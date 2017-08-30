1 dead, suspect identified in Covington County shooting

One person is in custody and another is dead after a Tuesday night shooting in Covington County.

Deputies responded 245 Highway 84 West in Collins at 7:45 p.m. said Covington County Sheriff's Department Undersheriff Layne McLaurin.

"When deputies got on scene they took a male into custody, and the female was found deceased under the carport of the home," said McLaurin.

McLaurin said Granville Ramsey Spencer Jr., 82, charged with murder.

Spencer's bond was set at $100,000.

"This is what appears to be a domestic situation, it was just an isolated incident, and we do have the suspect in custody," said McLaurin.

He added that the female was pronounced dead at the scene, and was sent to the state crime lab in Jackson for an autopsy.

More information will be released later today when the victim's next of kin has been notified, according to McLaurin.

