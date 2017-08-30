1 dead, 1 in custody in Covington County shooting

One person is in custody and another is dead after a Tuesday night shooting in Covington County.

Deputies responded to a residence on Highway 84 just west of Collins around 7:45 p.m. said Covington County Sheriff's Department Undersheriff Layne McLaurin.

"When deputies got on scene they took a male into custody, and the female was found deceased under the carport of the home," said McLaurin.

McLaurin said the names will be released and the formal charge will be filed today.

"This is what appears to be a domestic situation, it was just an isolated incident, and we do have the suspect in custody," said McLaurin.

He added that the female was pronounced dead at the scene, and was sent to the state crime lab in Jackson for an autopsy.

More information will be released later today when the suspect is formally charged, and the next of kin has been notified according to McLaurin.

