Forecast: The latest on Harvey

Good Wednesday morning Pine Belt!

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall early this morning in SW Louisiana. Since we are on the eastern side of the storm we will run the risk for showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain possible at times throughout the day.

There is the possibility of one or two brief spin up tornadoes through much of the area and we will continue to monitor that situation closely.

Please make sure your weather radios are working properly.

As we head into the rest of the week it appears our rain chances will come down greatly with highs in the 80s.

Although shower and thunderstorm chances will be going down quite rapidly after tomorrow we will still run the risk of an afternoon and early evening shower or thunderstorm each day.

For the latest on the tropics, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic