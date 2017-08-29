Hattiesburg churches collecting supplies for Texas residents - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg churches collecting supplies for Texas residents

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Rescue boats fill a flooded street as flood victims are evacuated as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Rescue boats fill a flooded street as flood victims are evacuated as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston.
Hattiesburg churches are joining together to collect supplies to send to residents in Texas impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

A member of St. Fabian Catholic Church said the church has rented a 26-foot truck to fill with supplies and drive to Texas.  Sacred Heart, Holy Rosary, St. Thomas and St. Fabian are all working together to gather supplies. 

The church said the truck will be parked in the Lincoln Road Package Store & Winn Dixie parking lot on Thursday, August 31st from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The truck will then be moved to the Lights Jewelers and Half Shell parking lot on the same day from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. 

 Immediate needs include:

  • Water
  • Diapers
  • Baby Wipes
  • Baby Formula
  • Shampoo
  • Toothpaste
  • Toothbrushes
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Toilet Paper
  • Paper Towels
  • Non-perishable Food (Canned meats, fruits, vegetables, juices, high-energy foods)
  • Flashlights
  • Batteries
  • Can openers
  • Plastic utensils and paper plates

