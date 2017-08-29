Law officers offer safety tips for wet weather driving

A lot of rain is on the way this week, and with that, comes the potential for more traffic accidents on Pine Belt roadways.

To keep yourself and others safe, law enforcement officials are offering some wet weather driving tips.

Among them is watching your speed and avoiding cell phone use.

They also say keep both hands on the steering wheel and pay close attention to road conditions.

"The best thing that could prevent those accidents is watching your braking," said Rusty Keyes, assistant chief of the University of Southern Mississippi Police Department. "Break in time, control your steering wheel, both hands on the steering wheel, watch where you're going, don't get distracted and that will help control your car and stop and avoid those rear-end collisions."

Keyes says never try and cross a flooded roadway, because the water may be deeper than you think.

