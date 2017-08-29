City of Hattiesburg clears storm drains ahead of Harvey

The City of Hattiesburg's Public Works Department is out cleaning the streets ahead of tropical storm Harvey.

The Hattiesburg area is expected to see increased rainfall as the tropical storm moves through Louisiana and Texas Wednesday.

According to the city's Facebook page, crews have been out all week clearing culverts and storm drains to help alleviate flooding.

The city will continue to monitor conditions and will update residents on their Facebook page.

