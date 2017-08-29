Senior living center explains disaster plan after viral Texas photo

You may remember the photo of residents in a nursing home, trapped in flood waters. They are now safe, sound and dry. They're in Alvin, TX, at a facility there, and they're all resting comfortably.

Residents seen in flooded nursing home are now safe

The viral photo of residents trapped in waist deep water at a nursing home in Texas didn’t sit well with the women at Brookdale Senior Living in Hattiesburg.

Mary Clements said the nursing home should’ve planned for the flooding.

“They should’ve been taken care of sooner, they knew the rains were coming,” Clement said.

Marie Litten said she’s confident something like that won’t happen at their facility.

“I feel that I’m very safe here, and that will not happen here,” Litten explained.

Executive Director Sandy Fairley said they have a plan in place to prevent a similar incident.

“It’s our responsibility to ensure their safety and their welfare,” Fairley explained.

She said the photo raises a lot of concerns.

“Why were those people allowed to stay there and not evacuate,” Fairley added.

Fairley said it is important to always have an updated evacuation plan in case of an emergency.

“We have a memory care unit that’s on a little higher ground," Fairley said. "If there was serious flooding that we were going to have, we would move to one of our sister communities,” Fairley explained.

Residents said that knowing the facility had a plan in place was reassuring, and that it is good to know they’re always in good hands.

