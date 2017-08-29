Jones County Sheriff's Department warning residents of phone scam

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is warning residents of a phone scam after a number of reports Tuesday.

Officials say the scammers are pretending to be with the sheriff's department and telling victims they need to pay a fine, either through a money order or Green Dot Card.

JCSD says a number of different scenarios have been reported, including the caller telling victims they did not show up for jury duty, have an arrest warrant or they have outstanding fines.

Authorities say the sheriff's department will not contact you by phone and tell you to pay a fine.

If you have received one of these phone calls, or have any questions, you can contact the Jones County Sheriff's Department at (601) 425-3147.

