Local river levels steady, despite rain

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is warning residents of a phone scam after a number of reports Tuesday.More >>
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is warning residents of a phone scam after a number of reports Tuesday.More >>
Petal firefighters are on their way to assist with flooding relief efforts Cleveland, Texas.More >>
Petal firefighters are on their way to assist with flooding relief efforts Cleveland, Texas.More >>
Rain from Tropical Storm Harvey continues to fall, but the local rivers are not being affected yet.More >>
Rain from Tropical Storm Harvey continues to fall, but the local rivers are not being affected yet.More >>
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is hosting a town hall meeting on the impact of opioids in the county.More >>
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is hosting a town hall meeting on the impact of opioids in the county.More >>