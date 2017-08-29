Local river levels steady, despite rain

Rain from Tropical Storm Harvey continues to fall, but the local rivers are not being affected yet.

All rivers south of I-20, east of I-55, west of the state line with Alabama and north of I-10 remain below Action Stage.

While you may see a slight rise in local streams today and tonight, the rivers will take a little extra time to react to the recent - and upcoming - rain.

To check the river near you, whenever you want, head to Nick's Blog.

