Christian Services to host annual banquet

By Jayson Burnett, Digital Content Producer
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Christian Services will host its annual banquet Tuesday at the Southern Oaks & Gardens.

The guest speaker of this event will be Mitchell Williams of Southeast Mississippi Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The punch reception will begin at 6:00 p.m., and the dinner banquet will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets prices for this event are $40 per person. 

For more information on this event please contact - (601)-582-5683

