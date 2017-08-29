Jones County sheriff hosting opioid town hall

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is hosting a town hall meeting on the impact of opioids in the county.

The event will be held at the Ronald E. Whitehead Advanced Technology Center on the campus of Jones County Junior College.

The discussion plans to educate residents on the opioid abuse in the county as well as around the United States.

The town hall is free to the public and begins at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the Jones County Sheriff's Department at 601-425-3147.

