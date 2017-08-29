Photo shows Petal firefighters praying before deploying to Harvey-stricken areas

Petal firefighters are on their way to assist with flooding relief efforts in Covington, Louisiana.

According to a Facebook post by the Petal Fire Department, the Petal Technical Response team packed up Tuesday morning to help assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

"As we rolled out of bed this morning we kissed our loved ones bye, really not knowing the obstacles we will be faced with for the next few days," the photo post read. "We are headed to help our neighbors with rescue efforts. Keep us in your prayers"

The photo shows the team praying together before they leave, and the post ends with a bible verse.

"Isaiah 43:1-2, this is what the Lord says," do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name; you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be buried and the flames will not set you ablaze."

The post has been shared several hundred times.

Petal is not the only Pine Belt city to offer assistance. Jones County disaster relief teams are on standby, and three Hattiesburg fire fighters left Monday to volunteer assistance on their own time.

