Hotel fire that injured four ruled accidental

Four people were injured in a fire at a hotel in Hattiesburg Friday night.

The investigation continues into a Friday night fire at the Howard Johnson hotel on Highway 49. Photo credit WDAM.

A fire that injured four people at a hotel Friday night in Hattiesburg has been ruled accidental.

The fire broke out at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Highway 49 just before midnight.

According to Hattiesburg Fire Marshal Stephen Mooney, the second phase of the investigation was completed and the fire will be ruled accidental due to electrical components.

Deputy State Fire Marshal Kevin Martin assisted in the investigation.

Hattiesburg Fire Department personnel said two men, one woman and a 15-month-old child were hurt.

One victim was injured in the room where the fire started. The three other victims were in an adjoining room.

All of the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment and the extent of their injuries are undetermined at this time.

The room where the fire started had extensive fire damage, and nearby rooms also showed signs of smoke damage.

