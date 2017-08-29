Keesleer Federal contributes 15k to help veterans in Hattiesburg

Keesler Federal Credit Union has joined forces with Purple Heart Homes to contribute $15,000 toward veterans in Hattiesburg.

The funds will go toward upgrading and repairing of homes owned by elderly military veterans and provide them safe and comfortable housing.

“Our aging veterans have sacrificed selflessly for our nation and deserve our appreciation,” said Andy Swoger, Keesler Federal Credit Union President and CEO. “By teaming up with Purple Heart Homes in a collaborative effort Keesler Federal hopes that we can give back in a way that tangibly improves these veterans’ quality of life.

“One of Keesler’s core values is making a difference in our communities, and our hope is that we can make a difference for those veterans," said Swoger.

Hattiesburg is one of seven cities nationally selected to participate in this project, and the only location in Mississippi.

Work on this project is expected to be finished by Veteran's Day.

For more information about the Purple Heart Homes, visit www.phussa.org

