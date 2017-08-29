Suspect sought in Hub City burglary

The suspect is believed to have been driving this car. Source: HPD

Hattiesburg police are searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a residence over the weekend.

On Sunday, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Mandalay Drive.

When they arrived, it was reported that a suspect forced their way into a residence and stole multiple items.

According to HPD, the suspect is a six-foot tall male in his mid 20's.

A picture of the vehicle the suspect may have been driving was provided by police.

Anyone with information on the burglary can call 601-582-7867.

