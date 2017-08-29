Suspect sought in Hub City burglary - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Suspect sought in Hub City burglary

The suspect is believed to have been driving this car. Source: HPD The suspect is believed to have been driving this car. Source: HPD
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg police are searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a residence over the weekend. 

On Sunday, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Mandalay Drive. 

When they arrived, it was reported that a suspect forced their way into a residence and stole multiple items. 

According to HPD, the suspect is a six-foot tall male in his mid 20's. 

A picture of the vehicle the suspect may have been driving was provided by police. 

Anyone with information on the burglary can call 601-582-7867. 

