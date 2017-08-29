Traffic Blocked: US 98 before Westover Dr.

A crash off of US 98 before Westover Drive is blocking morning commute traffic.
Traffic in the eastbound left shoulder lane has been temporarily blocked, according to The Mississippi Department of Transportation.
MDOT is urging all commuters to use caution while traveling in this area until the scene is cleared.
Traffic is expected to bed delayed for about an hour.
