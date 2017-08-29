Mississippi firefighter completes 9/11 tribute - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Mississippi firefighter completes 9/11 tribute

By Erica Davis, Producer
Photo credit: 9/11 Memorial Mississippi Patch Run Photo credit: 9/11 Memorial Mississippi Patch Run
COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) -

A Mississippi man embarked on  a two month journey, traveled over 1,750 miles and visited over 43 cities to complete his Mississippi 9/11 tribute.  

Cas Love collected fire department patches from across the state to show the state's solidarity with New York firefighters.

Love said in a Facebook that he plans to take the framed tribute to New York, and present it to the New York Fire Department Fort Pitt station for 9/11.

"I couldn't be more honored than to be doing this," said Love in his post on the 9/11 Memorial Mississippi Patch Run page. "It was bitter sweet putting that last patch on. God bless our firemen, and God bless Mississippi."

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

