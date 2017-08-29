Somber memories have yet to fade on 12th anniversary of Katrina - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Somber memories have yet to fade on 12th anniversary of Katrina
date 2017-08-29

It is a day no one can forget. 

Twelve years ago today, Hurricane Katrina was a category four storm around 5:45 a.m. with winds of 145 mph, decreasing to a category three just before landfall. 

The storm slammed the Gulf Coast, displacing thousands of people and taking the lives of many. 

In the aftermath, people found themselves starting their lives over where ever they could find shelter.  

The New Orleans Superbowl at one point was at capacity, sheltering over 8,000 people. 

In the midst of darkness and despair, Mississippi came together to rebuild and recover together. 

Neighbors cooked the remainder of their food and shared it with whoever was hungry. Trees that were blocking roads or leaning on homes were cleared by those who wanted to lend a helping hand. 

Water, ice, or just a swimming pool turned into a makeshift bath tub became an offering of temporary peace while power was being restored. 

As we reflect on the disaster, those who remember the storm can focus on how it shook our lives. 

However, if we look past the somber memories of the storm we can remember something beautiful that rose from the wreckage.  

In our worst moments, the strength of the community, local law enforcement, emergency officials, and most importantly the volunteers from near and far remind us that not even wind and waves can falter the hospitality so deeply rooted in Mississippi. 

