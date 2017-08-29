Forecast: More rain is on the way for the Pine Belt.

If you take a look at the 2017 Southern Miss football roster, you'll find five Bassfield High School graduates. If you look at the depth chart, you'll see that four of those former Yellowjackets are starting for the Golden Eagles in week one against Kentucky.More >>
No question, Presbyterian Christian School football coach Joey Hawkins likes to toss in a bit of the unexpected, a trace of the unconventional into his game plans from week to week.More >>
