Forecast: More rain is on the way for the Pine Belt.

Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt!

We are continuing to track Tropical Storm Harvey this morning and it looks like today for the next several days could be wet.

There is marginal risk of some severe weather today in the area.

The center of Harvey is forecast to make landfall for to west of our area but as with any tropical storm moving inland impacts can be felt far away from the center of the storm and that will be the case for us.

Expect a good chance for showers and thunderstorms for today with highs in the 70s.

We will continue to monitor the progress of Harvey and keep you updated.

For the latest on the tropics, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic