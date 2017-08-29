Bassfield's Ron Thompson looks to emerge from PRCC backfield

Pearl River Community College is tasked with replacing 1,000-yard rusher Darious Leggett from a season ago.

One Wildcat looking to step up in the backfield is freshman Ron Thompson. The Bassfield alum rushed for 4,839 career yards in high school.

"It's been great, I come in as a freshman and I knew what I had to come in and do to make the team better," Thompson said. "I've been putting in work since day one. When I signed I told coach [Ted Egger] I was coming in to take over. And the running backs, we're going to do what we have to do."

PRCC hosts ninth-ranked Northeast Mississippi Community College on Thursday at 6:00.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.